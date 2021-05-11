The FDA issues an emergency authorization for kids and the COVID vaccine. Does the rush to vaccinate children come with a different set of risks and benefits than with adults?

Guests

Dr. Monica Gandhi, professor of medicine and associate division chief of the division of HIV, Infectious Diseases and Global Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco. (@MonicaGandhi9)

Dr. H. Cody Meissner, pediatric infectious diseases expert at Tufts Medical Center.

Dr. Nicola Klein, senior research scientist at the Kaiser Permanente Northern California Division of Research. Director of the Kaiser Permanente Vaccine Study Center.

From The Reading List

New York Times: "The F.D.A. authorizes the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children 12 to 15." — "The Food and Drug Administration on Monday authorized use of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds in the United States, a crucial step in the nation’s steady recovery from the pandemic and a boon to tens of millions of American families eager for a return to normalcy."

Undark: "Do Kids Really Need to Be Vaccinated for Covid? Yes. No. Maybe." — "At the end of last month, Pfizer announced plans to submit important news to federal regulators. The drugmaker had recruited over 2,000 adolescents aged 12 to 15 for a clinical trial of its Covid-19 vaccine, and the results were promising: Among the young people receiving the vaccine, there were zero reports of Covid-19."

BMJ Opinion: "Covid vaccines for children should not get emergency use authorization" — "The rapid development of highly effective covid-19 vaccines is a triumph of science and, with equitable implementation strategies, represents humanity’s path out of this pandemic."