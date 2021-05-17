What do Americans have in common? Scholar Akhil Reed Amar says the one thing every single American shares is the United States Constitution. He shares why he wants Americans to better understand the words that made us.

Guests

Akhil Reed Amar, professor of law and political science at Yale University. Author of "The Words That Made Us."

From The Reading List

The Atlantic: "The Year That Changed Everything" — "In 1788, We the People of the United States ordained a Constitution to 'secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity.' It was the year that changed everything. Yet for the past century, posterity has profoundly misunderstood what happened then—who did what, why they did it, and how, and also what they failed to do that needed doing."

New York Times: "The Constitution Is More Than a Document — It’s a Conversation" — "When I was part of a legal team trying to establish that Alabama children in poor school districts had a right to equal educational funding under the state Constitution, we found an unexpected obstacle in our way."