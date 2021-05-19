Some members of Congress are now denying the severity of the January 6th attack on the Capitol. What dangers do those denials themselves pose to U.S. democracy?

Guests

Scott MacFarlane, investigative reporter at NBC Washington. (@MacFarlaneNews)

Barbara McQuade, law professor at the University of Michigan. U.S attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan from 2015-2017. Assistant U.S. attorney in Detroit for 12 years, serving as deputy chief of the National Security Unit. (@BarbMcQuade)

Also Featured

Grace Segers, political reporter at CBS News. Former On Point intern. (@Grace_Segers)

From The Reading List

NBC Washington: "Sweeping Plan Proposes $2B for Capitol Security Following Jan. 6 Riot" — "The sweeping plan includes $2 billion to increase security, yet the District could be shortchanged in the bill."

Politico: "McCarthy races to contain GOP defections on Jan. 6 commission" — "Kevin McCarthy thought his House Republican conference would almost entirely stand behind him in efforts to derail an investigation into the events of Jan. 6."

New York Times: "Leaders Position House G.O.P. Against Independent Accounting for Jan. 6 Riot" — "Top House Republicans urged their colleagues on Tuesday to oppose bipartisan legislation creating an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, positioning their conference against a full accounting of the deadly riot by a pro-Trump mob."

CBS News: "Lawmakers reach deal on bipartisan January 6 commission" — "Four months after the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, House lawmakers have reached a deal on a bill to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the assault and come up with recommendations for securing the Capitol. The agreement comes amid efforts by some House Republicans to downplay the insurrection by a mob of Trump supporters."

Washington Post: "Rep. Andrew Clyde who compared Capitol riot to 'normal tourist visit' barricaded House doors, photos show" — "Rep. Andrew S. Clyde (R-Ga.) last week downplayed the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, comparing the mob’s breaching of the building to a 'normal tourist visit.'"