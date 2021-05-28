After over a year of working in a pandemic, employees have had enough. Can work culture adjust to employee burnout?

Guests

Anne Helen Peterson, culture writer. She writes the Culture Study newsletter. Author of "Can’t Even: How Millennials Became the Burnout Generation." (@annehelen)

Charlie Warzel, journalist. He writes Galaxy Brain, a newsletter about tech and culture. (@cwarzel)

Felicia Davis, CEO of the Chicago Women’s Foundation. (@SouthSideGrl312)

Also Featured

Jane Grant, physical therapist and owner of the Blooming Herbalist Apothecary.

From The Reading List

Galaxy Brain: "It's Time For A Summer Slowdown" — "It’s starting to feel like a real summer out there. Which means one thing: time for some seriously bad ‘future of work’ takes!"

TIME Magazine: "The Pandemic Revealed How Much We Hate Our Jobs. Now We Have a Chance to Reinvent Work" — "Until last March, Kari and Britt Altizer of Richmond, Va., put in long hours at work, she in life insurance sales and he as a restaurant manager, to support their young family. Their lives were frenetic, their schedules controlled by their jobs."

Washington Post: "April jobs report surprise: Is this a labor shortage or a great reassessment of work in America?" — "From Wall Street to the White House, expectations were high for a hiring surge in April with potentially a million Americans returning to work. Instead, the world learned Friday that just 266,000 jobs were added, a massive disappointment that raises questions about whether the recovery is on track."

New Yorker: "Burnout: Modern Affliction or Human Condition?" — "Burnout is generally said to date to 1973; at least, that’s around when it got its name. By the nineteen-eighties, everyone was burned out."