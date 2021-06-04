Critics say a nationwide effort to restrict voting rights is underway. At issue: A push by one conservative organization to tighten election laws across the nation.

They plan to spend 24 million over the next two years in Michigan, Nevada, Texas, Pennsylvania and beyond.

Guests

Ari Berman, senior reporter at Mother Jones, covering voting rights. Author of "Give Us the Ballot." (@AriBerman)

From The Reading List

Mother Jones: "Jim Crow Killed Voting Rights for Generations. Now the GOP Is Repeating History." — "On September 3, 1868, Henry McNeal Turner rose to speak in the Georgia House of Representatives to fight for his political survival. He was one of 33 new Black state legislators elected that year in Georgia, a revolutionary change in the South after 250 years of slavery."

Mother Jones: "Leaked Video: Dark Money Group Brags About Writing GOP Voter Suppression Bills Across the Country" — "In a private meeting last month with big-money donors, the head of a top conservative group boasted that her outfit had crafted the new voter suppression law in Georgia and was doing the same with similar bills for Republican state legislators across the country."

Mother Jones: "A Dark Money Group Faces an Ethics Probe After Boasting of Drafting Voter Suppression Laws" — "The conservative dark money group Heritage Action for America is facing a possible ethics investigation in Iowa after Mother Jones reported last week that it had boasted to donors of writing 'model legislation' restricting voting access in battleground states across the country, including Iowa."