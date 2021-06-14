U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will soon meet face-to-face. Their last meeting — 10 years ago. Much has changed in the world — and in Putin himself. Understanding Vladimir Putin's playbook in a Biden presidency.

Guests

Ambassador Michael McFaul, director of Stanford University’s Institute for International Studies. Senior fellow at the Hoover institution. (@McFaul)

Nina Khrushcheva, professor of international affairs at the New School in New York. Senior fellow at the World Policy Institute. Author of "In Putin's Footsteps." (@ninakhrushcheva)

Andrew Weiss, Russia expert with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. (@andrewsweiss)

Ambassador John Bolton, chairman of the Foundation for American Security and Freedom. Former national security advisor to Donald Trump. Author of "The Room Where It Happened." (@AmbJohnBolton)

From The Reading List

New York Times: "With a Ban on Navalny’s Group, Putin Sends Clear Message to Biden" — "A Russian court on Wednesday designated Aleksei A. Navalny’s political movement as an extremist network, a remarkable move that sent a message to President Biden ahead of his meeting next week with President Vladimir V. Putin: Russian domestic affairs are not up for discussion."

Bloomberg: "Putin Warns U.S. May Regret Using Dollar as Sanctions Weapon" — "President Vladimir Putin said Russia doesn’t want to stop using the dollar as he accused the U.S. of exploiting the currency’s dominance for sanctions and warned the policy may rebound on Washington."

Washington Post: "Opinion: Joe Biden: My trip to Europe is about America rallying the world’s democracies" — "On Wednesday, I depart for Europe on the first foreign travel of my presidency. ... So, when I meet with Vladimir Putin in Geneva, it will be after high-level discussions with friends, partners and allies who see the world through the same lens as the United States, and with whom we have renewed our connections and shared purpose."

U.S. News & World Report: "Russia Adds U.S. to ‘Unfriendly Country’ List" — "The Russian government on Friday formally categorized the U.S. as an 'unfriendly country' in retaliation for new American sanctions last month."

Foreign Policy: "Putin Is No Unicorn" — "Russian President Vladimir Putin, a former KGB spy, is often portrayed in the West as a three-dimensional chess grandmaster playing the world with one hand tied behind his shirtless back. No other world leader has captured imaginations quite like him."

Lawfare Blog: "It Is Time to Stop Looking for a Reset With Russia" — "On April 15, President Biden issued an executive order authorizing sweeping new sanctions against Russia in response to Russian interference in the 2020 U.S. presidential election and the SolarWinds hack."