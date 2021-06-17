President Biden took a spin in Ford's new all electric F-150. American automakers say it's not long before they'll completely stop making cars that run on gas. Is this the turning point towards an all-electric future?

Guests

Darren Palmer, general manager of battery electric vehicles for Ford Motor Company.

Jeremy J. Michalek, professor of mechanical engineering and public policy at Carnegie Mellon University. Director of CMU’s Vehicle Electrification Group. (JJMichalek)

Also Featured

Brad Sowers, president of Jim Butler Auto Group, the largest seller of vehicles in Missouri.

Jonathan Levy, chief commercial officer at EVgo, a fast charging network. (@JonDC51)

From The Reading List

MarketWatch: "Opinion: I’m an EV expert, and I’m skeptical about how quickly electric cars will go mainstream in the U.S." — "Electric vehicle battery prices have fallen dramatically over the past 15 years, outpacing many past predictions, and electric vehicle sales are accelerating exponentially. Governments and businesses are announcing commitments to an all-electric future."

New Yorker: "Your Electric Vehicle Can’t Get There from Here—At Least, Not Without a Charge" — "I pulled into a Whole Foods parking lot in Bedford, New Hampshire, hoping against hope—but no, someone was already there, their Chevy Bolt plugged into the fast charger. Damn."

National Geographic: "Will charging electric cars ever be as fast as pumping gas?" — "Electric vehicles are gaining popularity fast, but some prospective buyers remain hesitant. One big reason is that charging EVs is slow."