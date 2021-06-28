Tim Bray: "Amazon has always been a very opportunistic company and looked for opportunities across many sectors of the business space. So in connection with keeping Amazon.com on the air, they had obviously had to become very, very expert at building out lots of computing infrastructure to support the website. Computers running code, storing data, transmitting data, transforming data, doing machine learning, all that stuff had to be built. And, you know, they noticed after a while that they were getting pretty good at building this. And well, maybe they could try selling it. ... And in fact, they did."

Tim Bray , senior principal technologist, then VP and distinguished engineer at Amazon Web Services from December 2014 to May 2020. He quit Amazon due to moral concerns about the treatment of warehouse workers. ( @timbray )

If you use Slack at work, Zoom for school or binge watch Netflix at home, guess what? You’re also using Amazon. Amazon Web Services currently controls 30% of the cloud computing market. The fourth installment in our series The Prime Effect goes inside AWS, one of the biggest parts of Amazon you may have never heard of.

AWS right now has about 30% of the cloud computing market. Is that a number to be concerned about?

Tim Bray: “I think the number may actually be higher than that. And it's really hard to discover how big the cloud computing market actually is because, you know, what's cloud computing? Is Outlook email cloud computing? Is Google Maps cloud computing? And there are other vendors such as Oracle and IBM who are trying to get into cloud computing and making large inflated claims about how much revenue they really have. But it's pretty clear AWS is the biggest chunk. You know, it could be as high as 50%, but 30% sounds plausible to me.

"Perhaps the thing to be worried about is that in terms of real credible vendors, there are only three. Which is AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud platform. And three is a little bit small to have a happy, healthy, thriving marketplace. And it's not clear we're going to get that many more, because it's awfully expensive to get into this business. You're looking at tens and hundreds of billions of dollars of capital spending to build all those data centers and network infrastructure and so on and so forth. So, yeah, there are areas of concern."

On potential security issues of AWS

Tim Bray: “We should definitely be concerned about Internet security. The net is full of extremely bad people trying to do bad things. And also, people screw up sometimes and make security goofs. So it's a thing that we should all be concerned about. So does cloud computing make it better or worse? You know, a very wise person once said, Well, when you want to guard something closely, you can put your eggs in different baskets so you can put them all in one basket and guard it really, really well.

"My personal belief is that the use of cloud computing generally increases, improves Internet security. Simply because companies like AWS and once again, the competitors, Google and Microsoft, can afford to put together these huge elite computer security groups that, you know, a typical company would just never have a chance to hire that scale and talent level. So I think that, by and large, if you take your existing infrastructure and you move it onto the cloud, you're probably going to come up with a better security story. Doesn't mean Internet security problems are going to go away. But I think that the clouds are a force for good in that respect.”

Why do you think AWS should be broken off from Amazon?

Tim Bray: “The top line is that Amazon is too big and too powerful, just like the other big techs and they need to be split up. So, you know, just good civic policy. ... You can make a case in the case of AWS in Amazon's own interest. Right at the moment, AWS has like a 30% profit margin. So if you're a typical business spending, well, say $10 million on computing with AWS, you're sending $3 million dollars of profit off to Amazon.

"And there's a good chance these days that Amazon is competing with you, because Amazon seems to be competing with anybody. So, you know, that actually is a pretty significant headwind, I would think, in AWS's growth. So you can make a pretty strong case that AWS would do better if it were not joined at the hip with Amazon. So I think there are a lot of good reasons to split AWS up, and it's something that I think is very likely to happen.”

On using Microsoft’s antitrust battle as a way to think about Amazon as a monopoly

Michael Cusumano: “Microsoft was absolutely affected by the antitrust trial. So the outcome of the case was that Microsoft should be broken up into an operating system and an applications company, they appealed, they won on appeal, and then they had to proceed with a number of years under monitoring by a special master. But they definitely became much less aggressive, much less inclined to abuse their Windows position.

"So most of the activity we see in antitrust and the thrashing of teeth ... it's really around the Internet players and social media. So its attention has shifted to Google and to some extent Apple, Facebook and their acquisitions. So Microsoft got off easy in some ways. But it more or less focused on what it was good at, its core business, enterprise computing. And now it's finally there in a big way in the cloud. It really missed mobile. It made some desperate acquisitions there like Nokia, but its behavior definitely became muted. And that probably will happen to Amazon, as well.”

