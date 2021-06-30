Remember the EA Sports video game series NCAA Football?

It was hyper-realistic, featuring the heights, weights and jersey numbers of your favorite college players … but no names.

The series stopped publishing in 2014 after a court ruled that the NCAA violated the law by not compensating the real life college athletes.

Now, even bigger changes are on the way. The Supreme Court has ruled that the NCAA can’t bar education-related payments to college athletes.

Some states are going even further -- allowing athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness.

Today, On Point: Is this the beginning of the end of amateurism in college sports?

Guests

Dennis Dodd, senior writer at CBS Sports. (@dennisdoddcbs)

Michael McCann, professor and founding director of the Sports and Entertainment Law Institute at the University of New Hampshire School of Law. Legal expert at Sportico. (@McCannSportsLaw)

Also Featured

Margzetta Frazier, UCLA gymnast. 2017-18 U.S. National Team member. All-around silver medalist at the 2018 Birmingham World Cup. (@IAmMargzetta)

From The Reading List

CBS Sports: "NCAA waiver to effectively allow name, image and likeness rights for athletes near completion" — "The Division I Board of Directors is likely to grant relief from existing regulations that prohibit athletes from benefiting off their name, image and likeness (NIL), creating a 'bridge' to July 1 and beyond, sources tell CBS Sports."

Sportico: "Twelve Big Questions on Alston, NIL And The NCAA's Next Steps" — "In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruling against the NCAA in the NCAA v. Alston case, which centered on how the NCAA and member schools conspire to limit education-related benefits, and as name, image and likeness statutes in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas take effect on July 1, college sports administrators face the most tumultuous period for the NCAA in decades, if not ever."

Los Angeles Times: "UCLA stars trying to tap Hollywood, social media and their talent for NIL payday" — "Like he does when he skirts the sideline on one of his long runs, Dorian Thompson-Robinson must step carefully when it comes to his lifestyle clothing brand."