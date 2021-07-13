What would happen if full-time work meant less than 40 hours a week?

Just ask Aron Johannsson, who's been working 36 hours a week since January:

"I go to the gym more and facilitate meeting friends more," he says. "And also just some days just sitting and watch Netflix. ... I would say I’m happier with this change.”

New research from Iceland found that people working shorter weeks are not only happier, but their productivity remained the same — sometimes, even better.

“The social experiences, which were enabled by even just a reduction in working time, quite quickly became really, really valuable," Jack Kellam, co-author of the report on Iceland's work week, says.

After a pandemic year marked by burnouts and a lack of separation between our homes and workplaces, is it time to reimagine the working week?

Guests

Jack Kellam, researcher at Autonomy, a UK based think tank. Co-author of "Going Public: Iceland's Journey To A Shorter Working Week." (@KellamJack)

Alex Pang, founder of Strategy and Rest. Author of several books, including "Shorter: Work Better, Smarter, and Less – Here’s How." (@askpang)

Also Featured

Aron Johannsson, he’s been working 36 hours a week since January.

Emily Twarog, associate professor of history and labor studies at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

From The Reading List

Open Democracy: "The time for a four-day week has arrived" — "Over the past six years, Iceland has been quietly conducting a major economic experiment. More than 2,500 public sector employees – representing over 1% of the country’s entire working population – reduced their working hours from 40 hours per week to 35 or 36 hours, with no loss of pay."

The Atlantic: "Kill The 5-Day Workweek" — "The 89 people who work at Buffer, a company that makes social-media management tools, are used to having an unconventional employer. Everyone’s salary, including the CEO’s, is public. All employees work remotely; their only office closed down six years ago. And as a perk, Buffer pays for any books employees want to buy for themselves."