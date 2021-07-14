America is at a critical moment in its fight to end the COVID-19 pandemic. With less than half the country fully vaccinated, the Biden administration is going local.

“Now we need to go to community-by-community, neighborhood-by-neighborhood, and oftentimes, door-to-door — literally knocking on doors — to get help to the remaining people” Biden said.

The delta variant is on the rise — while the unvaccinated make up 99.5% of deaths.

It's the sign of a parallel pandemic in which vaccine resistance persists:

“It’s almost this Apartheid-style open-air hostage situation. Like, Oh you can have your freedom back if you get the jab," conservative commentator Charlie Kirk said.

Today, On Point: Navigating the vaccine divide.

Guests

Dr. William Schaffner, professor of preventative medicine, infectious disease and immunization policy at Vanderbilt University.

Jeff Huntsinger, social psychologist at Loyola University Chicago who has studied the philosophy of people who refuse vaccines.

Also Featured

Stephanie McClure, anthropologist at the University of Alabama. Investigator for CommuniVax, a national initiative to improve vaccine equity.