Thousands took to the streets across Cuba this week, demanding food, electricity, medicine –and just plain freedom.

Cuba’s seen many protests over the years. But these were historic, says Cuba expert Ted Henken:

“The difference is this is no longer a handful of dissidents, journalists and artists," he says. "This is a large swath of the population ... all across the island."

Police were out in force, with internet blackouts across the island. Now, Cuba's leader has put some blame on his government for the protests, according to the Associated Press. But that might not be the end of this popular uprising.

Today, On Point: Scenes from Cuba's protests.

Guests

Orlando Luis Pardo Lazo, artist, writer and blogger. He left Cuba in 2013. PhD student studying comparative literature at Washington University St. Louis.

Mónica Baró Sánchez, Cuban journalist. She worked for an independent magazine called El Estornudo, but left Cuba in January. (@Mona_Cuba)

Richard Feinberg, professor of international political economy at UC San Diego. Non-resident senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. Author of "Open for Business: Building the New Cuban Economy." (@rfeinberg2012)

Also Featured

Patrick Oppmann, Havana bureau chief for CNN. (@CNN_Oppmann)