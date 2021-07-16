A mysterious disease has affected songbirds in many Eastern states this spring and summer.

Scientists still haven’t figured out the cause.

But while alarming, this isn’t unprecedented. Birds have faced die-offs in the past. And more broadly, birds throughout North America are facing severe population decline.

So, what can we do? Ornithologists say birds are excellent indicators about the health of our natural environment. Paying attention to their well-being can help secure our own well-being. Not to mention, bring us joy.

Today, On Point: understanding why North American songbirds are dying.

Guests

Jennifer Toussaint, chief of Animal Control at the Animal Welfare League of Arlington in Arlington County, Virginia.

Margaret Brittingham, professor of wildlife resources at Penn State University.

Peter Marra, professor in biology and the environment at Georgetown University and director of the Georgetown Environment Initiative. (@PeterPMarra)

Also Featured

Julie Zickefoose, writer, artist and naturalist in the Appalachian foothills of Ohio. (@harpyeye)

Paintings by Julie Zickefoose

Mourning Doves from the book Baby Birds: An Artist Looks Into the Nest. (Julie Zickefoose)

Eastern Bluebird with chicory and roses from The Bluebird Effect: Uncommon Bonds with Common Birds. (Julie Zickefoose)

From The Reading List

Science Magazine: "Songbirds are mysteriously dying across the eastern U.S. Scientists are scrambling to find out why" — "Jennifer Toussaint, chief of animal control in Arlington, Virginia, can’t forget the four baby blue jays. In late May, worried residents had delivered the fledglings to her clinic just outside of Washington, D.C., within just a few hours."