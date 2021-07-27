Following George Floyd's murder, protests raged in Portland, Oregon for more than 100 days. Federal law enforcement officers were sent to the city, sparking even more demonstrations.

One year later, what's changed in Portland?

"I just see that we're doing a dance, but things aren't really changing," activist Mic Crenshaw says.

"Now it's COVID relaxation and everybody acts like 'let's go back to normal,' " activist Demetria Hester says, "No! Nobody wants to go back to normal."

"Without that pressure, how do you get politicians to act with the urgency that the community has demanded?" history professor Elliot Young says.

Today, On Point: Back to Portland, and understanding the origins and impact of the city's culture of protest.

Guests

Sergio Olmos, freelance journalist for the New York Times, NPR, Oregon Public Broadcasting and others. (@MrOlmos)

Elliott Young, Portland Committee for Community-Engaged Policing (PCCEP) Co-chair. History Professor at Lewis and Clark College. (@elliottyoungpdx)

Also Featured

Demetria Hester, activist and founder of Moms United for Black Lives - Fight 4 Our Lives Forever.

Mic Crenshaw, activist, educator and hip-hop artist. (@MicCrenshaw)