Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and tennis star Naomi Osaka have recently dropped out of the world's top competitions. They've cited concerns about their mental health. Harry Edwards and Akilah Carter-Francique say, as Black athletes, those women bear a special burden.

"We’re in a space where as Black people, either you are invisible and you are silenced in a space, or you are rendered superhuman, which also gives this notion of invincibility, that we don’t have pain, we don’t have emotion," Carter-Francique says. "It’s a devaluation of their humanity."

"Between the economic demands of a sport, the fear of Black advancement in the white mainstream, the aspiration of Black society that are placed upon the shoulders of athletes, that’s a lot that the white athlete doesn’t have to deal with," Edwards adds.

Today, On Point: the unique burden on Black athletes.

Guests

Akilah Carter-Francique, executive director at the Institute for the Study of Sport, Society and Social Change and associate professor in the Department of African American Studies at San Jose State University. Former track and field athlete at the University of Houston. (@doctafrancique)

Stephany Coakley, senior associate athletic director for Mental Health, Wellness and Performance at Temple University Athletics. She's worked with college, professional and Olympic athletes. (@BAForceofNature)

Also Featured

Harry Edwards, sociologist, activist, professor emeritus at the University of California, Berkeley.

Interview Highlights

On the initial response to Simone Biles' decision to pull out of competition

Stephany Coakley: "My initial response was also that of concern. And as she continued to reveal her rationale and her reason behind withdrawing from competition, I was extremely proud. I said, good for her. Good for her. She doesn't have to sacrifice her well-being to perform so that other people can have their joy, and she can feel ill and unwell. So, you know, I thought, good for her. She doesn't have to prove anything to anyone. She's good enough just the way she is. And after, as things continue to evolve, I continue to feel very proud of her for her actions that she's taken. Because she's taken a huge step. And not just taking care of herself, but showing others that this is an important trait that we all need to develop."