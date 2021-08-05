The January 6th insurrection at the Capitol. Capitol and Metro police officers fought hand-to-hand for hours to protect lawmakers and American democracy. They're still living that day ... every day.

Sergeant Aquilino Gonell says there was even more at stake than most Americans realize.

"The nuclear codes, the next three people in line for the presidency. The magnitude, the severity and the threat to our democracy," Sgt. Aquilino Gonell says. "It was huge. And people need to know that."

Today, On Point: Sergeant Aquilino Gonell shares his experience of January 6th, and how he sees his country and its leaders now.

Guest

Aquilino Gonell, sergeant with the Capitol Hill Police force for the past 15 years. He was one of four police officers who testified last week before the House select committee investigating the January 6th insurrection on Capitol Hill.

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

From The Reading List

USA Today: "Two additional DC officers who responded to U.S. Capitol insurrection die by suicide" — "Two District of Columbia police officers who responded to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol have died by suicide this month, according to the Metropolitan Police Department, bringing the total number of officers who have taken their lives after the riot to four."