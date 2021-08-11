If you’ve got Alexa, Amazon knows when you wake up, what groceries you order and what books you've read.

Amazon also may have cameras on your front door:

“They have such a sophisticated system of both ... video cameras that are combing neighborhoods, and they have data that is being gathered through all our commerce activity," Ramesh Srinivasan says.

And in Amazon delivery vans:

“Almost every time I look out my window, I see an Amazon Prime car combing my neighborhood," Srinivasan says. "They are just basically a fleet of mobile surveillance devices.”

In our series The Prime Effect, we look at how Amazon is changing the way we shop, work and live.

Today, On Point: we’ll talk about what Amazon knows about your digital and physical life, surveillance and the world's largest retailer.

Guests

Ramesh Srinivasan, professor in UCLA's Department of Information Studies. Director of the UC Digital Cultures Lab. Author of “Beyond the Valley." (@rameshmedia)

Jon Callas, director of technology projects at the Electronic Frontier Foundation. (@joncallas)

Also Featured

Radd Rotello, community services officer for the Frisco Texas Police.