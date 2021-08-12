In 2019, Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman blew the whistle on President Donald Trump's alleged abuse of power in the now-infamous call with the President of Ukraine. That thrust Vindman into the national spotlight.

"When I reported my concerns, my only thought was to act properly and carry out my duty," Vindman says. "I never thought that I would be sitting here testifying in front of this committee and the American public about my actions."

Vindman was a hero to some, a villain to others. He says he never hesitated to report the actions of the most powerful man in the world.

“That was the easiest part. That and frankly, in a lot of ways the testimony were the easiest part," he says. "It's the dealing with the consequences that was by far the most challenging element.”

It cost Vindman his career, but it was worth it, he says.

Today, On Point: Alexander Vindman joins us with his message for all Americans.

Guests

Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman, former director for Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Russia on the White House’s National Security Council under President Trump. Military fellow at the Lawfare Institute. His new book is “Here, Right Matters: An American Story." (@AVindman)

Book Excerpt

The following is an excerpt from the book HERE, RIGHT MATTERS by Alexander Vindman. Copyright © 2021 by Alexander Vindman. Published with permission by Harper, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.