What The Delta Variant Means For The Return To School47:33Play
“We need to be in school full-time in the fall, and that is what my union is working towards.”
That was Randi Weingarten, American Federation of Teachers president, just three months ago. Now, rising concerns about the Delta variant are jeopardizing in-person learning once again.
“We’re considering all options now, given what has just happened with the Delta variant.”
Are teachers moving the goal posts? Can students afford another year out of the classroom?
Guests
Cecily Myart-Cruz, president of United Teachers Los Angeles. (@CecilyMyartCruz)
Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers. (@rweingarten)
Catherine Rampell, Washington Post columnist who covers economics, public policy, politics and culture. (@crampell)
Also Featured
Kathryn Vaughn, visual arts teacher at Brighton Elementary in Brighton, Tennessee. Member of the National Education Association.
Diana Daniele, mom to a 14-year-old student who attends a LAUSD school.
This program aired on August 13, 2021.
