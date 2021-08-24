Taliban leaders say they’ve changed and will rule Afghanistan peaceably.

But there are widespread reports of violence and vengeance on the ground. No surprise, says one Taliban watcher:

“The Taliban is not a monolithic organization. It consists of different factions," Anand Gopal says. "And because of that, it's both Taliban 1.0 and Taliban 2.0.”

So which faction will win out? Can they really balance fundamentalism and pluralism? We hear from a former U.S. diplomat who says, if you think you know, think again.

"The Taliban has been an extremely secretive organization over the last 20 years," Laurel Miller says. "There's a lot that no one on the outside knows about them.”

Laurel Miller, director of International Crisis Group’s Asia Program. (@LaurelMillerICG)

Anand Gopal, journalist and professor at Arizona State University’s Center on the Future of War. (@Anand_Gopal_)

Ian Fritz, he was an airborne cryptologic linguist in the Air Force from 2008 to 2013.

Jane Ferguson, special correspondent for PBS NewsHour. (@JaneFerguson5)

