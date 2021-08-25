Listen: How Western Droughts Impact Navajo Farmers.

For the first time ever, the federal government has declared a water shortage on the Colorado River.

Across the Western United States, reservoirs are low, temperatures are high and fires continue to rage. How did we get here?

Historian John Ross points to climate change denial.

Today, On Point: What the future holds for water in the West.

Guests

John Fleck, director of the University of New Mexico Water Resources Program.

Author of "Science Be Dammed: How Ignoring Inconvenient Science Drained the Colorado River." (@jfleck)

John F. Ross, writer and historian.

Also Featured

Roland Tso, a grazing official in the Many Farms area of Navajo Nation.

Haley Paul, policy director of the National Audubon Society in Arizona.

From The Reading List

The Atlantic: "How the West Was Lost" — "One hundred thirty years ago, an immigrant froze to death during a blizzard that hit southwestern Kansas. A flyer tucked into the pocket of his light linen overcoat advertised Kansas as the 'Italy of America'; it promised a verdant land full of opportunity."