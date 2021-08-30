In late 2001, Sarah Chayes went to Afghanistan to cover the fall of the Taliban for NPR.

She lived with a local family and watched how they, and their nation, underwent a profound transformation.

With the Taliban back in power, we talk with Chayes about how Afghanistan really changed, and how it changed her.

Guest

Sarah Chayes, writer, journalist and former NPR correspondent. Author of "On Corruption in America: And What Is at Stake" and "Thieves of State: Why Corruption Threatens Global Security." (@Sarah_Chayes)

Also Featured

Sultana, she grew up in Afghanistan and returned from 2003 – 2015 to live and work.

From The Reading List

"The Ides of August" — "I’ve been silent for a while. I’ve been silent about Afghanistan for longer. But too many things are going unsaid. I won’t try to evoke the emotions, somehow both swirling and yet leaden: the grief, the anger, the sense of futility. Instead, as so often before, I will use my mind to shield my heart."

"Ear to the Ground" — "Even before this this week, I had been pondering crisis — and how without it, transformation is rarely possible. Consider again recent events in the United States. Gradual change is not how the world moves. The world moves in pulses."