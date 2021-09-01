International affairs expert Tom Nichols says democracy is under assault. What's causing it? Not media, not special interests, not the political parties. He says the enemy is all of us, joyfully marinating in a culture of narcissism.

You, you, you. Nichols says that kind of sales pitch didn’t always work in America.

"When washing machines were first developed, they were marketed as ‘you deserve it.’ That actually backfired because there were a lot of women who felt that was wasn't appropriate," he says. "Now, it's all about you. You are worth it. You deserve it. And don't let anybody tell you otherwise."

Today, On Point: Does America have a culture of narcissism? If so, how is that poisoning politics and threatening democracy?

Guests

Tom Nichols, national security scholar at the U.S. Naval War College. Author of "Our Own Worst Enemy: The Assault from Within on Modern Democracy." (@RadioFreeTom)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

Book Excerpt

From The Reading List

USA Today: "Trump is not ruining democracy, we are. And it's been anguishing to confront: Tom Nichols" — "I’ve written about a lot of unpleasant, even frightening, subjects. For most of my career, I have been a specialist in national security affairs, a cheerless area of study."