The Klamath River Water Crisis And Its Lessons On Climate Change47:34
September 02, 2021
Jim Shanks, left, and other ranchers from the Klamath River Basin collect hay. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
The Klamath River stretches 250 miles from southern Oregon to California. Along the entire length of that river, people are hurting.

From farmers:

“You've been given a promise by the United States government to provide you water," Scott Seus, a third-generation farmer, says. "When they take that water off of that land, you have something that's worth nothing. A piece of barren ground doesn't mean a thing.”

To the Klamath Tribes, who've relied on the river for hundreds of years.

“The tribes has to protect the few remaining adult fish that are left, and it puts everybody in a very difficult position," Dr. Alex Gonyaw says.

Almost every natural thing is suffering.

“This is a clear signal that the arteries of the west, our wetland ecosystems, are failing," John Alexander says.

Today, On Point: Drought, vanishing ways of life and lessons we must all learn from the Klamath River basin.

Guests

Alex Schwartz, reporter for the Herald and News. (@alexpshorts)

Dr. Alex Gonyaw, senior fish biologist for the Klamath Tribes.

Scott Seus, third-generation farmer and owner of Seus Family Farms.

Barry McCovey Jr., senior fisheries biologist with the Yurok Tribal Fisheries Program and a Yurok Tribal member.

Also Featured

John Alexander, Klamath Bird Observatory co-founder and executive director.

From The Reading List

Herald and News: "Toxic algae spreads on Upper Klamath Lake" — "Upper Klamath Lake is once again turning toxic for the summer. On July 30, the Oregon Health Authority issued a recreational use advisory for Eagle Ridge County Park and Shoalwater Bay due to a cyanobacteria bloom present on the lake’s western shore."

This program aired on September 2, 2021.

Annie Sinsabaugh Freelance Producer, On Point
Annie Sinsabaugh is a freelance producer for On Point.

Meghna Chakrabarti Twitter Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

