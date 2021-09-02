The Klamath River stretches 250 miles from southern Oregon to California. Along the entire length of that river, people are hurting.

From farmers:

“You've been given a promise by the United States government to provide you water," Scott Seus, a third-generation farmer, says. "When they take that water off of that land, you have something that's worth nothing. A piece of barren ground doesn't mean a thing.”

To the Klamath Tribes, who've relied on the river for hundreds of years.

“The tribes has to protect the few remaining adult fish that are left, and it puts everybody in a very difficult position," Dr. Alex Gonyaw says.

Almost every natural thing is suffering.

“This is a clear signal that the arteries of the west, our wetland ecosystems, are failing," John Alexander says.

Today, On Point: Drought, vanishing ways of life and lessons we must all learn from the Klamath River basin.

