Advertisement
The Klamath River Water Crisis And Its Lessons On Climate Change47:34Play
The Klamath River stretches 250 miles from southern Oregon to California. Along the entire length of that river, people are hurting.
From farmers:
“You've been given a promise by the United States government to provide you water," Scott Seus, a third-generation farmer, says. "When they take that water off of that land, you have something that's worth nothing. A piece of barren ground doesn't mean a thing.”
To the Klamath Tribes, who've relied on the river for hundreds of years.
“The tribes has to protect the few remaining adult fish that are left, and it puts everybody in a very difficult position," Dr. Alex Gonyaw says.
Almost every natural thing is suffering.
“This is a clear signal that the arteries of the west, our wetland ecosystems, are failing," John Alexander says.
Today, On Point: Drought, vanishing ways of life and lessons we must all learn from the Klamath River basin.
Guests
Alex Schwartz, reporter for the Herald and News. (@alexpshorts)
Dr. Alex Gonyaw, senior fish biologist for the Klamath Tribes.
Scott Seus, third-generation farmer and owner of Seus Family Farms.
Barry McCovey Jr., senior fisheries biologist with the Yurok Tribal Fisheries Program and a Yurok Tribal member.
Also Featured
John Alexander, Klamath Bird Observatory co-founder and executive director.
From The Reading List
Herald and News: "Toxic algae spreads on Upper Klamath Lake" — "Upper Klamath Lake is once again turning toxic for the summer. On July 30, the Oregon Health Authority issued a recreational use advisory for Eagle Ridge County Park and Shoalwater Bay due to a cyanobacteria bloom present on the lake’s western shore."
This program aired on September 2, 2021.
Related:
Annie Sinsabaugh Freelance Producer, On Point
Annie Sinsabaugh is a freelance producer for On Point.
Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.
Advertisement
Advertisement