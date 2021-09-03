The Supreme Court just upheld one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country. But! No oral argument, no deliberation, just a snap midnight ruling out of the public eye.

"No one was expecting for the whole question of Roe vs. Wade or whether Roe vs. Wade still matters for the state of Texas to be decided on the shadow docket,” NYU's Melissa Murray says.

The shadow docket. Heard of it? Both liberal and conservative legal scholars are saying its urgently important to pull the shadow docket into the light.

“You should definitely care about the shadow docket if you enjoy living in a democracy," Murray says. "Let's just be very clear. The absence of transparency is what makes the shadow docket so alarming.”

Today, On Point: The Supreme Court's shadow docket.

Melissa Murray, professor of law at New York University. Co-host of the Strict Scrutiny podcast, which follows the Supreme Court. (@ProfMMurray)

Heather Cox Richardson, professor of American history at Boston College. Author of the Letters from an American newsletter. (@HC_Richardson)

Dror Ladin, senior staff attorney for the ACLU.

