Shabana Basij-Rasikh is the founder of the first and only boarding school for girls in Afghanistan.

“I'm a product of the bravery of [Afghan women]," she says. "I sneaked into somebody's house to study under the Taliban regime because a woman chose to open her house to educate young girls when it was considered a crime."

Shabana says that changed for her and all Afghan women over the past 20 years.

“When Afghanistan gets to a point where young girls don't have to feel especially grateful or unique or different because they have received an education ... that's when Afghanistan will have achieved the kind of progress that can never be reversed.”

But now, that future is in jeopardy.

In the first episode of our series 'The Longest War,' we hear her story, and the future of Afghan women.

Guests

Shabana Basij-Rasikh, founder of the School of Leadership, Afghanistan (SOLA). Born and raised in Kabul, Afghanistan. (@sbasijrasikh)

Also Featured

Fanoos Basir, formerly on the Afghan national women’s soccer team. She's currently in a refugee camp in France.

From The Reading List

Washington Post: "Opinion: I founded a boarding school for girls in Afghanistan. Don’t look away from us." — "In mid-July, in a rural part of Afghanistan, two sisters made a promise. They’d just arrived home for their semester break from their boarding school in Kabul, and their grandmother came to see them, carrying scythes. The Taliban, resurgent, was drawing closer to their village."