In California’s recall election, Latino voters could determine Governor Gavin Newsom's fate.

"The question is just how high turnout will be and how much of an impact," Mindy Romero says.

So ... where do Latino voters in California really stand?

"It felt like almost two-thirds of people living in this neighborhood got COVID," Luis Sanchez says. "So you had both the health outcomes, and on the flip side, you had the impact to small businesses."

Time's almost up in the recall vote. Have outreach efforts to Latino voters been effective?

Today, On Point: Latino voters and the California recall.

Guests

Mindy Romero, founder and director of the Center for Inclusive Democracy (CID) at the University of Southern California Sol Price School of Public Policy. (@MindySRomero)

Luis Sánchez, executive director of Power California, an organizing group working to mobilize young voters of color.