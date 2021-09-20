The U.S. defense budget is more than $700 billion dollars. How efficiently are those dollars being spent?

Congress keeps appropriating more to the Pentagon. But some lawmakers say it's time for a different approach.

"The dollars that go to the Pentagon should address our security, not just private defense contractors," Rep. Mark Pocan says. "Things like pandemics, for addressing climate change, cybersecurity.”

Today, On Point: Is the Pentagon's budget too big?

Guests

Lindsay Koshgarian, program director of the National Priorities Project at the Institute for Policy Studies. (@lindsaykosh)

Ret. Col. Lawrence Wilkerson, former chief of staff to Secretary of State Colin Powell (2002-2005). Served 31 years in the U.S. Army. Senior fellow at the Eisenhower Media Network.

Also Featured

Rep. Mark Pocan, representative for Wisconsin’s 2nd congressional district since 2013. (@repmarkpocan)

Shelby Oakley, director of Contracting and National Security Acquisitions at the U.S. Government Accountability Office.