On Point's Coronavirus Hours
Former FDA Head Scott Gottlieb's Lessons For Controlling The Next Pandemic46:39Play
Dr. Scott Gottlieb was FDA commissioner under President Trump, from 2017 to 2019.
He’s been highly critical of how the U.S. responded to the COVID-19 pandemic:
"We didn't have the right infrastructure, we didn't have the right agencies. The agencies weren't properly empowered, properly resourced."
Now, he says, we need a national conversation.
"We need to bring together a bipartisan commission," he says. "We need to bring together thought leaders to try to develop a plan for the future."
Today, On Point: Public health, national security and a conversation with Scott Gottlieb.
Guest
Scott Gottlieb, resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. He served as commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration from 2017 to 2019. Author of the forthcoming book "Uncontrolled Spread." (@ScottGottliebMD)
From The Reading List
The Atlantic: "A Second Major Seasonal Virus Won’t Leave Us Any Choice" — "This pandemic will eventually be over, and the Delta surge—in which most of those not yet vaccinated against the coronavirus could become infected—may well be America’s last destructive wave. But just because we’re eager to move past the virus doesn’t mean it’s finished with us."
This program aired on September 21, 2021.
Hilary McQuilkin Producer, On Point
Hilary McQuilkin is a producer for On Point.
Kimberly Atkins Stohr Senior News Correspondent
Kimberly Atkins was a senior news correspondent for WBUR, covering national political news from Washington, D.C., with a New England focus.
