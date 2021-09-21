Dr. Scott Gottlieb was FDA commissioner under President Trump, from 2017 to 2019.

He’s been highly critical of how the U.S. responded to the COVID-19 pandemic:

"We didn't have the right infrastructure, we didn't have the right agencies. The agencies weren't properly empowered, properly resourced."

Now, he says, we need a national conversation.

"We need to bring together a bipartisan commission," he says. "We need to bring together thought leaders to try to develop a plan for the future."

Today, On Point: Public health, national security and a conversation with Scott Gottlieb.

Guest

Scott Gottlieb, resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. He served as commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration from 2017 to 2019. Author of the forthcoming book "Uncontrolled Spread." (@ScottGottliebMD)

