Since 2008, high school students in Oregon have had to meet a basic skills requirement in order to graduate.

That changed this summer, when Governor Kate Brown quietly signed a bill that scraps the requirement, for now.

Some lawmakers say it's "dumbing Oregon down."

While others say the requirements hurt students of color.

Today, On Point: How do we know when a high school student is ready to graduate?

Guests

Betsy Hammond, education and politics editor at The Oregonian. (@BetsyHammond)

Michael Dembrow, Democratic state senator and chair of the Senate Education Committee. (@michaeldembrow)

Also Featured

Zach Hudson, educator and Oregon State Representative for district 49.

Elizabeth Thiel, educator and current president of the Portland Association of Teachers.

David Conley, professor emeritus at the University of Oregon.

Michael McDonald, principal of Summit High School in Bend, Oregon.

Interview Highlights

On Gov. Kate Brown's signing of a bill that scraps 'basic skills' requirements to graduate

Betsy Hammond: "She picks ones that are her personal priorities, and this wasn't one of them. In addition, she's done this before. She recognizes the tension. She signed this bill. It pleases teacher's unions. It pleases the critics of standardized testing, of whom there are so many in Oregon.

"But on the flip side ... by not having that accountability measure, by not making public how many students are needing extra work at the end of their high school career, before they can show the level of writing and math skills, minimal level of writing and math skills that they need to do well after high school graduation.

"... It relieves pressure in the system on grown ups to do better for the students who are at risk of graduating without those skills. And they are disproportionately students of color, students learning English as a second language, students in poverty, students with disabilities. And the governor recognizes that. And that is not a point of pride for her."

In most schools that you visited, how did this essential skills test work?

Betsy Hammond: "I was very curious to see that myself. I covered the state board of Education back in 2007 and 2008, when they made the decision to impose this requirement. At the time, they were pretty late to the party. We were the 27th or 28th state to impose a graduation test. And the folks in Oregon were at pains to say, let's not make it a test. A test is one option. They allowed for all kinds of tests. You could show by the PSAT, the ACT, the S.A.T., the state standardized test, which at the time was called Oakes. We've now switched to Smarter Balanced, the Armed Forces entry test.

"But they also created something very special, which was this idea of a work sample. So the idea was that rather than take a standardized test, you could do something like what you would do in class to show that you could read text, to show that you could write proficiently, and show that you could use math in a real world application. And they decided incredibly, that that wasn't something you were going to have to mail into the Oregon Department of Education. Your own teacher, using a rubric set by the state, could look at what you had produced and decide, Does this show the required level of writing skill? Does this show that mastery of mathematics? And standard for of freshman or sophomore year of high school?

"And so I too wondered what's going to happen. Well, what happened is at the time, under No Child Left Behind, all students were required to take a standardized test in 10th grade anyway. And most students, at that point, showed the proficiency. Most students in Oregon could already in their sophomore year read, write and do math at the level required for graduation. So they simply ticked off. They'd taken the test, done. But it turned out that about 10% of students in reading — but far more students in math and writing — about 25% couldn't demonstrate that proficiency on standardized tests.

"So the idea was that the original thinking at the state board was that schools would up all their regular classes so that they would get students ready. Instead, what happened in high school, after high school after high school was they created a special class, a smaller class than normal, often called a workshop class. And so that was to get students to kind of coach them through. Here are those skills, we'll give them to you. And here's how you would demonstrate them.