Men still dominate the highest echelons of education and work.

But that group is a small slice of all men in America.

For the rest, the past 30 to 50 years have pulled them in a downward trajectory.

Fewer skills, diminished employment rates and lower wages. And now, much lower college enrollment rates.

Half a century ago, men accounted for almost 60% of college students, women 40%. Now, that number has completely flipped. Men make up about 40% of college students, and the number could continue to drop.

Today, On Point: The economic and social crisis among American men, and why American democracy depends on doing something about it.

Guests

Christopher Goins, My Brother's Keeper impact community lead for the City of Chicago. Chief equity officer for Thrive Chicago.

David Autor, professor of economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Ronald Levant, professor emeritus at the University of Akron. Author of many books, including "The Psychology of Men and Masculinities."

READ: "The Emerging Gender Gap in Labor Markets and Education," a study by David Autor and Melanie Wasserman.

Also Featured

James Shelley, director of the Men's Resource Center at Lakeland Community College.

From The Reading List

Psychology Today: "Learning to Be a Man Without Masculinity" — "In recent years, with the #MeToo movement and rampant gun violence, the behavior of men has come under intense scrutiny, as we grapple to understand motivations for the heinous acts of rape and sexual aggression, and the indiscriminate mass killings that have badly damaged the psychological fabric of our country."