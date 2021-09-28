Steven Salaita was a rising star in the field of American Indian studies.

In the fall of 2012, he applied for a job at the University of Illinois.

"Around a year later, I was finally offered a position," he says. "I signed the contract. It was announced all over the internet. You know, so, it was done.”

Then, he lost everything.

“I had taken to Twitter and other forms of social media to condemn Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Palestine," Salaita remembers.

His move to Illinois was two weeks away.

"And suddenly, I got an email out of the blue informing me that the job offer had been pulled," he says. "I had effectively been fired.”

Today, On Point: Academic freedom on American campuses.

Guests

Keith Whittington, academic committee chair of the Academic Freedom Alliance. William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Politics at Princeton. Author of "Speak Freely." (@kewhittington)

Also Featured

Steven Salaita, former tenured associate professor of English at Virginia Tech. (@stevesalaita)

Emma Gerike, senior at the University of Rhode Island.

Transcript: Highlights From The Show's Open

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: For more than a thousand years, universities have aspired to be the place where human knowledge blooms. At times, they’ve failed to meet that aspiration. But the very word — university — contains within it an ambitious purpose. Universum — the Latin root — meaning, “all things, all people, the totality of all that exists.”

CHAKRABARTI: But what if universities are no longer such places? No longer open to the “totality of all” people, all knowledge? What do we all lose, whether or not you’ve ever stepped foot on a university campus? Let’s start with Steven Salaita. Listen carefully to how he introduces himself.

STEVEN SALAITA: I used to be a professor of English and American Indian studies.

CHAKRABARTI: Salaita used to be a professor of English and American Indian Studies. He hasn’t been able to find a job in academia since 2016. In the fall of 2013, he’d accepted a position at the University of Illinois. He’d signed the contract and was ready to begin his new job.

SALAITA: Late July 2014, I was literally less than two weeks away from moving to Illinois. Everything had been arranged with the mover. My child, who was two years old at the time, had been enrolled at the on campus daycare. Everything was ready to go. And suddenly I got an email out of the blue from the chancellor ... informing me that the job offer had been pooled. I had effectively been fired.

CHAKRABARTI: More than 420 American scholars have been “targeted for sanction by ideological adversaries” since 2015, according to a new study from the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education. Given the size of higher education in this country, you might consider that an insignificantly small number.

CHAKRABARTI: Or, you might consider it deeply troubling that there’s a need to track such a number in the first place.

CHAKRABARTI: Steven Salaita’s troubles began, as now they so often do, on social media.

SALAITA: I had taken to Twitter and other forms of social media to condemn Israel's 2014 bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

CHAKRABARTI: Salaita posted hundreds of strongly worded tweets. For example:

On July 19: “You may be too refined to say it, but I’m not: I wish all the fucking West Bank settlers would go missing.”

On July 20: “At this point, if Netanyahu appeared on TV with a necklace made from the teeth of Palestinian children, would anybody be surprised?”

SALAITA: My comments, very highly critical comments of Israel's behavior, sort of evoked the ire of a lot of pro-Israel elements in and around the University of Illinois. And some large money donors who were pro-Israel in orientation pressured the university to rescind the appointment.

CHAKRABARTI: For example, Dave Downey, life member of the University of Illinois foundation board, said this about Salaita in September 2014:

[ARCHIVAL TAPE] DOWNEY: "From what I can see in Mr. Salaita, he is an engaging man, he’s probably a very smart man, and he will probably do very well. But I don’t want him doing it here representing me and being the face that I have to look at with the kinds of things he has said about other people.”

SALAITA: The university's administration hewed to the will of the donors and ended up pulling the job offer.

SALAITA: I was stunned, absolutely stunned. First of all, it came out of nowhere and we're talking about really a two year hiring process. I had been vetted extremely carefully.

SALAITA: I had already resigned my job at Virginia Tech, so it was a bit of a mess, everybody was in flux. It wasn't just me. The department was in flux. I had already been assigned courses. I had already ordered my textbooks and turned in my syllabi. Certainly, the university's administration knew that it wasn't going to be a smooth process, although I doubt that they anticipated just what an enormous story it would become.

CHAKRABARTI: Salaita then went to the American University of Beirut, working as a visiting professor in Lebanon. He was there for two years. Salaita says his fellow faculty chose him to become permanent director of the University’s American studies program. But he claims that decision was revoked by the school’s administration in 2016. That was when the well dried up, Salaita says.

SALAITA: Over the years, I've applied to dozens and dozens of academic jobs, and I've not gotten so much as a screening interview. And people who aren't in [academia] don't always understand this. It's extremely difficult after being the source of a public controversy to land another job. Once you've been marked with a certain reputation, then you become all but toxic to search committees.

SALAITA: In 2017, realizing that I needed money, I needed health insurance, especially, I decided to become a school bus driver. And I went for training in Northern Virginia and became a school bus driver. And I stayed in that job right until the COVID pandemic hit.

And then the pandemic, of course, shut down all school transportation possibilities. They shut down the schools in general in this region. And so now I'm just writing and doing substitute work as needed as a school bus driver. So that's kind of my life right now.

SALAITA: Making the decision to leave [academia] was in a lot of ways heartbreaking. It still is heartbreaking and difficult to me. Just talking about it. I get sad. But it was at the same time a relief in the sense that I did what I felt in the moment was necessary.

SALAITA: There have been times where I've been resentful that I've had to go into a different job, you know, in lots of ways a more difficult job and certainly a job that doesn't come with the same kind of pay and prestige. It took me out of a career that had become a decisive feature of my identity. It changed everything.

