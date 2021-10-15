“How are you?” It’s a question you probably ask every day.

But, how often do you actually listen to what the other person has to say?

Or, think about the last dinner you had with someone. How often were you distracted by your phone? Or by the next table?

How often did your mind wonder off to something else – work, your next schedule, maybe the live sports on TV?

So what makes listening so difficult?

This hour, On Point: We look at the science of why you’re not listening, and why that matters.

Guests

Kate Murphy, journalist who has written for the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal and others. Author of "You’re Not Listening."

John Wood, Jr., national ambassador at Braver Angels, a national movement aiming to bring liberals, conservatives and others together at the grassroots level. (@JohnRWoodJr)

Also Featured

Jamie Goulet and Kristen Sailor, students at Spring Arbor University.

Avi Kluger, professor of organizational behavior at the Hebrew University.

Naomi Henderson, CEO of the RIVA Training Institute.

From The Reading List

New York Times: "You’re Not Listening. Here’s Why." — "'You’re not listening!' 'Let me finish!' 'That’s not what I said!' After 'I love you,' these are among the most common refrains in close relationships."

Harvard Business Review: "The Power of Listening in Helping People Change" — "Giving performance feedback is one of the most common ways managers help their subordinates learn and improve."

New York Times: "Talk Less. Listen More. Here’s How." — "When was the last time you listened to someone? Really listened, without thinking about what you wanted to say next, glancing down at your phone or jumping in to offer your opinion? And when was the last time someone really listened to you?"