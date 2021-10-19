In the world of professional running, one company stands above all.

Nike attracted the world's best.

Alberto Salazar was a Nike-funded coach for almost 20 years. That ended in scandal.

"As soon as Nike knew that Alberto was under investigation, they put alligators in the moat and they pulled up the drawbridge," author Matt Hart says, quoting U.S. Anti-Doping Agency CEO Travis Tygart.

In a sport where a paycheck is never a sure thing – when a corporation pulls the plug, who wins, and who loses?

Today, On Point: A look at the cost of power at Nike. Is a reckoning for professional runners upon us?

Guests

Matt Hart, journalist and writer. Author of "Win At All Costs: Inside Nike Running and its Culture of Deception." (@ByMattHart)

Lindsay Crouse, senior staff editor at the New York Times. (@lindsaycrouse)

Also Featured

Kara Goucher, Olympian and former Nike Oregon Project athlete. (@karagoucher)

Sally Bergesen, CEO and founder of Oiselle. (@oiselle_sally)

From The Reading List

New York Times: "I Was the Fastest Girl in America, Until I Joined Nike" — "Mary Cain’s male coaches were convinced she had to get 'thinner, and thinner, and thinner.' Then her body started breaking down."

New York Times: "‘This Doesn’t Sound Legal’: Inside Nike’s Oregon Project" — "Dathan Ritzenhein, an Olympic distance runner for the United States, was starting to feel sick from his thyroid medication — a drug that was not medically necessary but one that his coach, a powerful and combative figure in the sport, had strongly recommended to improve his performance."