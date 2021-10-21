150,000 homeless. 7 million living in poverty. And if you're younger than 35, the average home costs more than 7 times the median income. Welcome to the state of housing in California.

So, California is trying something different: Allowing multi-family units on land zoned for single-family housing.

The move could add 700,000 new homes in California, according to the Terner Center's Ben Metcalf.

But will the new bills really move the needle on affordable housing?

"Probably not," Adam Fowler, director of research at Beacon Economics, says. "Though they are valuable in that they’re turning the mindset a little bit on policymakers.”

Today, On Point: California's new housing plan. Will it work?

Guests

Victor Gordo, mayor of Pasadena, California. (@Pasadena_Mayor)

Ben Metcalf, managing director of the Terner Center for Housing Innovation at the University of California, Berkeley. (@BenTMetcalf)

Adam J. Fowler, director of research at Beacon Economics and the UC Riverside Center for Economic Forecasting and Development. (@adamjfowler)

Also Featured

Janne Flisrand, co-founder of Neighbors for More Neighbors. (@janneformpls)

Alex Schieferdecker, Philadelphia-based urban planner. (@alexschief)

From the reading list: A study by The Terner Center for Housing Innovation

This report assesses how California's SB 9 bill will impact housing in the state. Click the link below to read more.

"Will Allowing Duplexes and Lot Splits on Parcels Zoned for Single-Family Create New Homes?"