On Point

Advertisement

What California's new zoning bills mean for the state's housing crisis47:12
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
October 21, 2021
TwitterfacebookEmail
Gov. Gavin Newsom approved two measures to slice through local zoning ordinances as the most populous state struggles with soaring home prices, an affordable housing shortage and stubborn homelessness. He signed the most prominent legislation despite nearly 250 cities objecting that it will, by design, undermine local planning and control. (Mark J. Terrill, File/(AP Photo)
Gov. Gavin Newsom approved two measures to slice through local zoning ordinances as the most populous state struggles with soaring home prices, an affordable housing shortage and stubborn homelessness. He signed the most prominent legislation despite nearly 250 cities objecting that it will, by design, undermine local planning and control. (Mark J. Terrill, File/(AP Photo)

150,000 homeless. 7 million living in poverty. And if you're younger than 35, the average home costs more than 7 times the median income. Welcome to the state of housing in California.

So, California is trying something different: Allowing multi-family units on land zoned for single-family housing.

The move could add 700,000 new homes in California, according to the Terner Center's Ben Metcalf.

But will the new bills really move the needle on affordable housing?

"Probably not," Adam Fowler, director of research at Beacon Economics, says. "Though they are valuable in that they’re turning the mindset a little bit on policymakers.”

Today, On Point: California's new housing plan. Will it work?

Guests

Victor Gordo, mayor of Pasadena, California. (@Pasadena_Mayor)

Ben Metcalf, managing director of the Terner Center for Housing Innovation at the University of California, Berkeley. (@BenTMetcalf)

Adam J. Fowler, director of research at Beacon Economics and the UC Riverside Center for Economic Forecasting and Development. (@adamjfowler)

Also Featured

Janne Flisrand, co-founder of Neighbors for More Neighbors. (@janneformpls)

Alex Schieferdecker, Philadelphia-based urban planner. (@alexschief)

From the reading list: A study by The Terner Center for Housing Innovation

This report assesses how California's SB 9 bill will impact housing in the state. Click the link below to read more.

"Will Allowing Duplexes and Lot Splits on Parcels Zoned for Single-Family Create New Homes?"

This program aired on October 21, 2021.

Related:

Jonathan Chang Twitter Associate Producer, On Point
Jonathan is an associate producer at On Point.

More…

Meghna Chakrabarti Twitter Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

More…

Advertisement

Advertisement