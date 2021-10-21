Advertisement
What California's new zoning bills mean for the state's housing crisis47:12Play
150,000 homeless. 7 million living in poverty. And if you're younger than 35, the average home costs more than 7 times the median income. Welcome to the state of housing in California.
So, California is trying something different: Allowing multi-family units on land zoned for single-family housing.
The move could add 700,000 new homes in California, according to the Terner Center's Ben Metcalf.
But will the new bills really move the needle on affordable housing?
"Probably not," Adam Fowler, director of research at Beacon Economics, says. "Though they are valuable in that they’re turning the mindset a little bit on policymakers.”
Today, On Point: California's new housing plan. Will it work?
Guests
Victor Gordo, mayor of Pasadena, California. (@Pasadena_Mayor)
Ben Metcalf, managing director of the Terner Center for Housing Innovation at the University of California, Berkeley. (@BenTMetcalf)
Adam J. Fowler, director of research at Beacon Economics and the UC Riverside Center for Economic Forecasting and Development. (@adamjfowler)
Also Featured
Janne Flisrand, co-founder of Neighbors for More Neighbors. (@janneformpls)
Alex Schieferdecker, Philadelphia-based urban planner. (@alexschief)
From the reading list: A study by The Terner Center for Housing Innovation
This report assesses how California's SB 9 bill will impact housing in the state. Click the link below to read more.
"Will Allowing Duplexes and Lot Splits on Parcels Zoned for Single-Family Create New Homes?"
This program aired on October 21, 2021.
Related:
Jonathan Chang Associate Producer, On Point
Jonathan is an associate producer at On Point.
Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.
Advertisement
Advertisement