Colin Powell, four-star general, former national security adviser, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and U.S. secretary of state, died on Monday. He was 84.

Powell served in American public life for more than 40 years. The soldier, diplomat, and statesman is one of the major figures of 20th century U.S. history.

For more than a decade, Retired Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson stood at Powell's side.

Wilkerson served as Powell's chief of staff both at the Joint Chiefs, and from 2002 to 2005, when Powell was Secretary of State.

As Wilkerson puts it, he and Powell were in hourly contact for years. There are few people who were closer to Powell during that period.

In an exclusive conversation, Wilkerson shares what the public doesn't know about Colin Powell, including major diplomatic successes that never made it into the public eye. And Powell's internal conflict, blind spots, and disillusionment over his role in the Iraq war.

Guest

Ret. Col. Lawrence Wilkerson, former chief of staff to Secretary of State Colin Powell (2002 — 2005). Served 31 years in the U.S. Army. Senior fellow at the Eisenhower Media Network.