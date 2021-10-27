Election Day 2020 saw the highest voter turn-out in more than a century. But ever since, Republicans have been passing laws across the country to restrict voting rights. They say it’s about ballot integrity.

But Maine Sen. Angus King calls it something else: stone-cold partisan voter suppression.

This year, at least 19 states have enacted 33 laws that make it harder to vote.

While Senate Republicans have used the filibuster to block a major voting rights bill.

This hour, On Point: In America, the right to vote is supposed to be the great equalizer. What would it take to pass meaningful voting rights legislation?

Guests

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

Tia Mitchell, Washington correspondent for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. (@TIAreports)

Sen. Angus King, U.S. senator from Maine. (@SenAngusKing)

LaTosha Brown, co-founder of Black Voters Matter, a voting rights organization. (@MsLaToshaBrown)

Also Featured

Gwendolyn Zoharah Simmons, voting rights activist and retired religion professor at the University of Florida. (@GZoharah)

From The Reading List

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: "Democratic frustration boils over with lack of progress on voting rights" — "On the same day that a Democratic proposal for federal election standards was blocked by a Republican filibuster, one of Georgia’s most prominent voting rights activists aired her frustrations on social media."