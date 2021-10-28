On Point

Virginia's governor's race and what it reveals about America's political future47:24
October 28, 2021
Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (L) and gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
The race for governor of Virginia may be the most important political contest of the year.

“Whenever something happens in Washington, whether it’s a Republican or Democratic administration, voters here tend to react to that and see that as a reflection of how their party is doing," Mel Leonor, politics reporter for the Richmond Times-Dispatch, says.

Today, On Point: We look at Virginia’s governor’s race and what it says about the political parties – and where the country’s heading.

Guests

Mel Leonor, Virginia politics reporter for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. (@MelLeonor_)

Bob Holsworth, managing partner of public policy consulting firm DecideSmart. Founding director of the Center for Public Policy and the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University.

This program aired on October 28, 2021.

