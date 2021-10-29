Advertisement
The pessimistic generation: How grown-ups can grow up and give kids some hope47:35Play
Editor's Note: This hour discusses anxiety and other mental health issues. If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (En Español: 1-888-628-9454; Deaf and Hard of Hearing: 1-800-799-4889) or the Crisis Text Line by texting 741741.
Young people today are dealing with fallout from much more than the pandemic.
"We have a big crisis with our children and our young adults that hasn’t ... been measured well," stress scientist Elissa Epel says. "But we see it happening."
Climate anxiety. Social unrest. Racism. Politics.
An endless stream of negativity on TV, on the radio, on their phones ... everywhere.
"Naturally they’re developing a pretty negative view of their future," Epel adds.
Today, On Point: Kids and pessimism. We hear why it's time for grown-ups to grow up, and give our kids some hope.
Guests
Elissa Epel, stress scientist and psychiatry professor at the University of California, San Francisco. Member of the Mission: Joy Project. (@Dr_Epel)
Doug Abrams, founder and president of Idea Architects. Co-author of "The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times" with Jane Goodall. (@Idea_Architects)
Elissa and Doug are both speakers at the upcoming Activating Hope Summit.
Also Featured
Dr. Madeleine Lansky, psychiatrist and member of the UCSF Task Force in San Francisco, CA.
Zaynab Jawaid, age 19, from Danville, CA.
Hannah Baptiste, age 17, from Brockton, MA. Read her poem "It's Not Showtime" here.
Ellie Perry, age 11, from Shoreview, MN.
Daphne Matsakis, age 10, from Somerville, MA. Read her poem "Balloons" here.
Aniya Butler, age 15, from Oakland, CA.
Ira Hager, age 19, from Mt. Vernon, KY.
This program aired on October 29, 2021.
