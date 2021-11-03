When Isra’a Hamdeh daughter was born in Amman, she went on maternity leave guaranteed to her by the nation of Jordan.

“The leave is for 70 days here in Jordan. It’s by law," she says. "And you get paid for the full 70 days for the whole amount. By the government.”

Isra’a also lived in the U.S. for a while, where she gave birth to her son.

“Back in 2010, I had a job in California. The experience is completely different. I was working at that time in a retail store and it was hourly," she says. "You work, get paid. Don't work, you don't get paid for that hour."

But what are the proven benefits of parental leave?

“It leads to much lower infant mortality," professor Jody Heymann says. "And we see more breastfeeding. We see lower infection rates.”

Today, On Point: About 180 countries have some sort of paid parental leave. We hear from moms around the world about how those nations made it work.

Guests

Isra’a Hamdeh, accountant with the real estate investment firm Near East Group.

Jody Heymann, director of UCLA’s WORLD Policy Analysis Center and a professor of public health. (@heymann_jody)

Find a map of maternity leave around the world here.

Dr. Raisa Renner, gynecological oncologist. She just returned to work last Friday after taking a four month maternity leave.

Tilde Bang-Kristensen, mother of a three-month old boy. Host of a morning radio show on Danish Public Radio called Morgenbeatet (Morning Beat).

Also Featured

Ayumi Takita, mother of a 23-month-old in Tokyo, Japan.