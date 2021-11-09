Over the last few years, Democratic lawmakers have become increasingly progressive.

For moderate, independent, and swing voters — do they feel like they have a place in the Democratic party?

"It does not feel like the Democrats actually made an attempt to to get us," one listener says.

Today, On Point: So what do voters really care about? A long-time democratic analyst joins us with the lessons he's learned from Virginia, and why he's worried his party refuses to see the bigger picture.

Guests

Ruy Teixeira, senior fellow at the Center for American Progress. Co-editor of the Substack newsletter The Liberal Patriot. Author of “The Optimistic Leftist."

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

Also Featured

Heather McGhee, author of "The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together."

From The Reading List

The Liberal Patriot: "White College Educated Democrats Are Overwhelmingly Liberal, Nonwhite Working Class Democrats Are Overwhelmingly Moderate or Conservative" — "A recent Gallup release confirmed that Democrats now have about as many liberals in the party as moderates or conservatives."

American Compass: "The Five Deadly Sins of the Left" — "Identity Politics. Retro-Socialism. Catastrophism. Growthphobia. Technopessimism. After 40 years of decline, perhaps it’s time for the Left to try something new."