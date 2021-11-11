American officials in various places around the world have been plagued by mysterious symptoms.

And who is causing it?

Today, On Point: Havana Syndrome brings about sudden, mysterious brain injuries in American officials abroad. Why doesn't Washington know who's behind it yet?

Guests

Adam Entous, staff writer at The New Yorker. (@adamentous)

Frank Figliuzzi, FBI assistant director for counterintelligence from 2010 to 2012. He served as a special agent for 25 years. NBC national security contributor. (@FrankFigliuzzi1)

Also Featured

Marc Polymeropoulos, he served 26 years in the CIA before retiring from the Senior Intelligence Service in 2019. (@Mpolymer)

Show Highlights: A former CIA officer on his experience with Havana Syndrome

Nearly four years ago, Marc Polymeropoulos took a work trip to Russia. A Senior Intelligence Service officer more than two decades into his career at the CIA, Marc was in good health and unsuspecting of what was to come. Then 'something bad happened.' Below, Marc shares his story:

I made a trip in December of 2017, a routine trip. But something bad happened on that night in Moscow. I woke up in the middle of the night. To start, I didn't hear anything, but I had an incredible case of vertigo. So the room's spinning. I had a terrible headache, and that was called tinnitus. I'm ringing in my ears. It's wildly disorienting. It's actually quite terrifying. I've spent years in the war zones in Iraq and Afghanistan, I have been shot at many times. I'd put my life in some extreme danger. But this was pretty scary, because it was a loss of control.

So, the next morning I called my contacts at the embassy. I said something bad had happened. And we actually went together, one of the embassy officers took me to a pharmacy. And you know, this was because I had this extreme case of vertigo. We were trying to find some medication that would help. And I remember sitting in a restaurant in Moscow. And again, the extreme vertigo and the splitting headache returned.

And basically, I kind of just powered through the trip. And then I came back to the United States. And as I really wasn't getting any better. And, in fact, got worse. That's when I went to see the CIA's doctors. And I told them I think something bad had happened. And unfortunately, their first reaction — which was the same reaction that lasted for several years, really — was to dismiss any of my concerns, even when I was really, really suffering.