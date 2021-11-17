In January, 2017, 26-year-old Michael Tubbs made history as the first Black mayor of Stockton, California, and one of the youngest mayors anywhere.

Tubbs knew his city well.

"Stockton is inspiring. But it’s also a harrowing tale in terms of what happens when we don’t invest in community," he says.

Tubbs faced the issues head on. He championed a progressive agenda, piloted a universal basic income program and received the backing of some of America's most famous politicians and stars, including Oprah.

So, in the very next election, why did Michael Tubbs lose the mayor's seat by more than 13 points?

"When you’re championing issues that go against 400 years of history, you might lose sometimes," he says.

Today, On Point: Michael Tubbs tells his story.

Guests

Michael Tubbs, former Mayor of Stockton, CA from 2017 to 2021. Author of “The Deeper the Roots: A Memoir of Hope and Home.” (@MichaelDTubbs)

Book Excerpt: Intro to “The Deeper the Roots: A Memoir of Hope and Home”

“Don’t tell nobody our business.” This was the mantra my she-daddy (mom) drilled into me before I even started school. I never interrogated it—we didn’t have anything to hide, and it’s not like I had anything noteworthy to share. Our circumstances were my normal. Things that were tough about our lives were reasons, she said, to prove Them wrong.

Them were ubiquitous and circumstantial. At times them were my teachers, at times them was society at large, at times—as far as young me was concerned—them was she-daddy herself. Our business, and by extension my story, never occurred to me as a reason that I wouldn’t do well. She-daddy just stressed that I would have to work twice as hard to succeed. Our business became my secret source of strength. Whatever milestone I passed, only my family knew the full distance I’d traveled to the finish line.

By the start of my senior year of high school, as a seventeen-year-old, I had found another reason to keep things to myself. I didn’t want to be just my story, our business, my origins. (Still don’t.) I didn’t want to be a statistic. Truthfully, I was ashamed of some parts, of how it all started for us. The poverty, the single parenthood, the struggle all sounded like a stereotypical sob story, and I resolved not to tell it.

Only thing was—I wanted an A in drama class. That summer I had immersed myself in books about the college admissions process, dreaming about hazy green lawns far from Stockton. Every book and article stressed the same thing: that grades and test scores weren’t enough, you had to give them a sense of who you were. My drama teacher, Mr. Motroni, offered extra credit that fall: enter an essay contest hosted by Alice Walker, responding to the prompt “How I changed my own life.” Here was an opportunity to knock out two birds: get my grade up, and practice for my college admissions essay. I could tell just a little bit of my story, maybe.