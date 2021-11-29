On Point
On Point
On Point
What's driving the pandemic's health care exodus47:08
November 29, 2021
Michael Gulick, center, and Angela Gatdula, right, hold their arms up in protest outside of Providence Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica, Calif. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Photo)
1 in 5 American health care workers have left the profession since the pandemic hit.

The pandemic has pushed what was already a tough situation into crisis mode. And as psychiatrist Wendy Dean sees it, this is more than just burnout.

She says health care workers are suffering a moral injury.

"It’s that essence of: I knew what I was getting into. I know I’d work long hours. I knew I’d see some horrible, horribly hard things," Dean says. "What I didn’t know was how hard it was going to be for me to get my patients the care they needed."

Today, On Point: Why health care workers are hurting — and leaving.

Guests

Cassandra Alexander, ICU nurse. Author of "Year of the Nurse: A 2020 Covid-19 Pandemic Memoir." (@CassieY4)

Wendy Dean, co-founder of Moral Injury of Healthcare, a non-profit organization that provides training and consultation to organizations focused on alleviating distress in the workforce. Dr. Dean practiced for 15 years as an emergency room physician and psychiatrist. (@WDeanMD)

Elaine Batchlor, CEO of MLK Community Healthcare. (@yourMLKCH)

Also Featured

Justin Meschler, former anesthesiologist.

From The Reading List

The Denver Post: "Guest commentary: Why I quit being a doctor in the middle of a pandemic" — "As a physician anesthesiologist, I am well-trained in managing airways and placing breathing tubes in patients. Therefore it is no surprise that my colleagues and I were summoned as the first line of providers to intubate Covid patients who require a ventilator. This is one of the most dangerous procedures a physician can do for a Covid patient."

This program aired on November 29, 2021.

