Some American leaders are using sharper, more belligerent language about China.

From Sen. Ted Cruz:

"China is the single greatest geopolitical threat facing the United States over the next century," the senator tweeted in 2020.

To Mike Pompeo:

“Now, I've spoken about this at some length, the People's Republic of China represent an absolute existential threat to our country,” the former secretary of state said.

We often hear from Washington that the United States is locked in another great powers conflict with China. But is the "great powers" Cold War era analogy the right one for modern China?

Today, On Point: The fear and folly of invoking Cold War rhetoric when grappling with U.S.-China tensions.

Guests

Melvyn Leffler, professor of history emeritus at the University of Virginia. Author of several books on the Cold War, including "For the Soul of Mankind" and "A Preponderance of Power." Co-editor of the three volume "Cambridge History of the Cold War."

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

Yangyang Cheng, postdoctoral fellow at Yale Law School's Paul Tsai China Center. Frequent columnist on Chinese politics and U.S.-China relations. (@yangyang_cheng)

From The Reading List

The Atlantic: "China Isn’t the Soviet Union. Confusing the Two Is Dangerous." — "Anyone looking for evidence of a growing economic and ideological conflict between China and the United States will have no trouble finding something—the trade war now roiling both countries’ economies, the standoff between police and pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, Beijing’s swift retaliation against the NBA over a single Houston Rockets executive’s tweet in support of those same protesters."

The Guardian: "The west sees China as a ‘threat’, not as a real place, with real people" — "I was at dinner with a friend, and she asked about my work. 'Name one thing you wish Americans knew about China,' she said."