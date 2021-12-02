Can anti-racist “wokeness” actually be perpetuating racism?

In a new book, linguist John McWhorter says yes.

"It has become a major problem today. Not only because it isn’t pretty. Not only because it is extremely dishonest," he says. "But because in the name of helping Black people, this philosophy often harms Black people instead."

In the classroom, on college campuses, even in the workplace, McWhorter says fervent attempts at anti-racism have patronized and infantilized Black people.

"This is an utterly incoherent discussion. And it’s one that leaves Black kids looking dumb. It repulses me."

Today, On Point: John McWhorter on how what we call 'anti-racism' can be harmful – and what to do instead.

Guest

John McWhorter, linguist and professor of English and comparative literature at Columbia University. Author of "Woke Racism: How a New Religion Has Betrayed Black America." (@JohnHMcWhorter)

Also Featured

Elie Mystal, justice correspondent at The Nation. (@ElieNYC)

J. Luke Wood, professor of education at San Diego State University. (@DrLukeWood)

From The Reading List

New York Times: "‘Woke’ Went the Way of ‘P.C.’ and ‘Liberal’" — "In 2018, the NPR correspondent Sam Sanders made this modest proposal: 'It’s time to put woke to sleep' — arguing that the term had passed its sell-by date."