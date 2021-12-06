Advertisement
Last year, then 87-year-old Sen. Dianne Feinstein, asked the same question to Twitter’s Jack Dorsey twice.
"Now, here’s the question … does that label do enough to prevent the Tweet’s harms when the tweet is still visible and is not accurate?" the senator questioned.
In 2018, 80-year-old Mississippi Sen. Thad Cochran's failing health forced his retirement.
"Because I don’t speak often on the floor of the senate, I usually prepare some notes. My staff suggests some things I might want to discuss," the senator said.
Cochran died a year later. On the other hand, 88-year-old Sen. Chuck Grassley says he's running for reelection.
Today, On Point: Age confers wisdom. But does it also disconnect some politicians who've been in office longer than 100 million Americans have been alive?
Guests
Maxwell Alejandro Frost, 24-years-old. He is running for Florida’s 10th Congressional District. (@MaxwellFrostFL)
Melody Crowder-Meyer, assistant professor of political science at Davidson College. (@MCrowderMeyer)
Louise Aronson, geriatrician, writer and professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco. Author of "Elderhood: Redefining Aging, Transforming Medicine, Reimagining Life." (@LouiseAronson)
Also Featured
Timothy Noah, staff writer at The New Republic. Author of the 2019 Politico piece “America, the Gerontocracy."
This program aired on December 6, 2021.