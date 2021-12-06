Last year, then 87-year-old Sen. Dianne Feinstein, asked the same question to Twitter’s Jack Dorsey twice.

"Now, here’s the question … does that label do enough to prevent the Tweet’s harms when the tweet is still visible and is not accurate?" the senator questioned.

In 2018, 80-year-old Mississippi Sen. Thad Cochran's failing health forced his retirement.

"Because I don’t speak often on the floor of the senate, I usually prepare some notes. My staff suggests some things I might want to discuss," the senator said.

Cochran died a year later. On the other hand, 88-year-old Sen. Chuck Grassley says he's running for reelection.

Today, On Point: Age confers wisdom. But does it also disconnect some politicians who've been in office longer than 100 million Americans have been alive?

Most members of the U.S. Senate are 60 or older. (AP Graphic)

Guests

Maxwell Alejandro Frost, 24-years-old. He is running for Florida’s 10th Congressional District. (@MaxwellFrostFL)

Melody Crowder-Meyer, assistant professor of political science at Davidson College. (@MCrowderMeyer)

Louise Aronson, geriatrician, writer and professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco. Author of "Elderhood: Redefining Aging, Transforming Medicine, Reimagining Life." (@LouiseAronson)

Also Featured

Timothy Noah, staff writer at The New Republic. Author of the 2019 Politico piece “America, the Gerontocracy."