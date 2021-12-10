The U.S. government is putting international spyware companies on notice.

"It's a really big warning to other companies to say, wait a second, if your technology is going to be used in illicit ways by dictators or autocrats or others for harassment, abuses and so forth, you also might be next," Steven Feldstein, a fellow at the Carnegie Endowment, says.

It's put new companies on a list that not only prohibits them from selling their software in the U.S., but also prevents American firms from selling technology to them.

Some of that spyware has also been used to hack U.S. diplomats abroad. But regulating spyware means navigating relationships with a close ally.

"The industry itself is currently unregulated and in its current form, pretty ungovernable. And as a result is starting to create casualties," John Scott-Railton, senior researcher at Citizen Lab, says. "Not just for human rights groups and others, but also to the diplomatic priorities of a close ally. Namely, Israel."

Because that's where the spyware originates.

Today, On Point: Spyware. Accountability. Diplomacy.

Guests

John Scott-Railton, senior researcher at Citizen Lab. (@jsrailton)

Steven Feldstein, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Author of "The Rise of Digital Repression: How Technology is Reshaping Power, Politics, and Resistance." (@SteveJFeldstein)

Also Featured

Szabolcs Panyi, investigative journalist at Direkt36. (@panyiszabolcs)

Yaakov Katz, editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post. Author of "Shadow Strike: Inside Israel's Secret Mission to Eliminate Syrian Nuclear Power." (@yaakovkatz)

Also Featured

Carnegie Endowment: "Governments Are Using Spyware on Citizens. Can They Be Stopped?" — "The Washington Post has started running an investigative series, called the Pegasus Project, that describes the expanded use of digital surveillance by governments worldwide."