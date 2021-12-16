Opioids can 'feel like love.' Here's how that helps our understanding of addiction. Listen here.

For about a third of people who have taken opioids, when they do, they feel something remarkable. Not intense pleasure, but something much more fundamental. They feel like they're being loved.

And in a world of fraying social bonds, economic vulnerability and increased isolation due to the pandemic, an addiction-driven feeling of being loved adds to our understanding of why opioid overdose deaths soared 30% last year.

But when we say taking opioids can feel like love, what does that really mean? What does it really feel like in your body and soul?

KATIE MACK: I have always felt out of my body. I haven't felt comfortable in my skin for all of my life. This idea that, like when you're using there is nothing but the present. It just is as close to feeling at home than any other place.

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: That's Katie Mack. She goes by Mack. And she's an actor, writer and podcaster based in New York. She suffered from opioid addiction for 10 years.

MACK: I very specifically remember the first time I used OxyContin. I just remember being at this boy's house who I was in love with since I was nine or something. And he was 16, I was 15. It was like the upstairs, [attic] part. He was like, Yo, you want some? And I said, Yeah. For some reason, I wasn't getting what I needed to feel loved.

And so there was no one hug that was going to solve that ... feeling of [not] being loved. There was no like hi-five or like soccer team that was going to make me feel like I was part of a community. I had already sort of like developed whatever pathways that had made me feel othered. And then I got this whole other new roadmap and then I could just drive down that. And it was faster and it was easier.

And I'm 35 years old, so I have dated a lot of people. I had a partner for about five years who really put up with a lot from me. And I think he was very comfortable in his skin. And I think he really tried to make me feel loved. I just wasn't able to receive it. And I think that's why sometimes drugs or heroin for me felt so simple for a short period of time, until it didn't. It's because, like I knew, I didn't have to have a conversation about it. I didn't have to talk about my feelings. I knew what I was getting. And that felt very simple.

After having used for some amount of time, it's like an absence. And it's like an itch. And then like when you use, you get that quick calm. Your brain won't stop or this other thing won't stop, and then you're able to like, chill for a second. It's like being swaddled. Like you can self-soothe. And you get to like, I mean, often you get to decide how much self-soothing you need. And since leaving my mother's womb, right, how do I give myself, you know what I need? How do I self soothe? How do I protect myself from feeling bad, or insecure or hurt? It's a combination of knowing that there's nothing that needs to change about you.

There's a sense that like people like you. And it's all kind of these like, this locking system that sort of happens in my personal body. It is accompanied by a feeling that is accompanied by a sound effect. And it is often the sound of like a lock clicking. And then it's secure. And that feels good. It feels good and it feels secure.

CHAKRABARTI: The drugs became Katie's way to connect with the world. She didn't know who she was without heroin. Until she found a real community, one that gave her purpose and, more importantly, unconditional real love.

MACK: I got to the point where, like, I didn't want to do it anymore, and then I had to. And that is just a very different thing. You know, that's how people are like, how can you be a food addict? It's like, I don't want to eat. I can't stop eating. You know, I think people know the sensation of like, man, I woke up hung over. I don't want to drink tonight. And then you drink. That's the yuck. That is the man. ... It feels like it's out of your body. That's not love anymore. That's just plain itch. I had to know in my soul that it was make a different choice or die. It was so clear for me, I could see how quickly this is going to go down.