What can it feel like, in body, and in soul, when opioids flood through your system?

“I have always felt out of my body, I haven't felt comfortable in my skin for all of my life," actor Katie Mack says. "This idea that like when you're using there is nothing but the present. It is just as close to feeling at home than any other place.”

What empty well do opioids fill in someone suffering from addiction?

Maia Szalavitz explains in a New York Times piece that opioids can 'feel like love':

“So many people think that, Oh, people are addicted to the sensation of extreme pleasure. No, the reason you get addicted is because something is missing for you. And oftentimes, what's missing is the ability to feel love.”

Today, On Point: Why opioid addiction can feel like love — and what that means in a world of crumbling economic security and weakened social bonds.

Guests

Maia Szalavitz, neuroscience journalist. Author of "Undoing Drugs." Author of the New York Times article "Opioids Feel Like Love. That's Why They're Deadly in Tough Times." (@maiasz)

Dr. Nora Volkow, director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse at the National Institutes of Health.

Also Featured

Katie Mack, actor and writer based in New York. Creator of the “F*cking Sober” podcast.

From The Reading List

New York Times: "Opioids Feel Like Love. That’s Why They’re Deadly in Tough Times." — "I had told myself that I’d never try heroin because it sounded too perfect. It’s like 'warm, buttery love,' a friend told me."